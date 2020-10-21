Highlights: 88-year-old elderly resident of Uttar Pradesh becomes Gate candidate

A record can be made in the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) -2021. Among the test takers is an 88-year-old civil engineer, who may be the oldest candidate. At the same time, a 15-year-old candidate from Rajasthan may be the youngest.

Although it is not uncommon to see senior citizens appearing for the examination, the organizing institutes feel that these 88-year-old engineers from Uttar Pradesh have set a new standard. A 75-year-old candidate is known to take the exam two years in advance. Major institutions do not offer age restrictions for candidates. With the opening of competitive national exams for third-year undergraduate students after a decade, the IIT has also allowed the youngest singular children.

The 15-year-old student is pursuing his BTech from Instrumentation Engineering and is in the third year. Dipankar Chaudhary, IIT Bombay’s chairman chairman of GATE 2021, said that the student will graduate in 2022 and take the GATE exam for his core subject. Typically, BTech graduates who are around 21–22 years old take the exam. This year the exam is being delayed due to the epidemic. Third year students have been allowed to take the exam this year.

Less than 20 percent succeed in GATE

One lakh out of 8.8 lakh total candidates are in their third year. IIT-Bombay director Subhashish Chaudhuri said that the institute is pleased at the senior citizen’s confidence and youthful enthusiasm. ‘We expect him to join us as a graduate student as well. This is a hallmark exam. Only less than 20 percent of the candidates are eligible. An elderly candidate will inspire younger colleagues. ‘