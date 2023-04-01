A strong twister hit the US state of arkansas and caused more than 88 thousand people lose access to electricity, according to data from the PowerOutage.us website, which monitors this service.

In several images and videos published on social networks you can see the phenomenon, which has uprooted trees and roofs in its path.

At least 21 patients They are being treated at two hospitals in the Arkansas capital, Little Rock, according to The Washington Post. Of these, five are in critical condition.

State Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Twitter that the National Guard will assist local police in rescue work.

Tornadoes were also reported in the state of Iowa, while strong storms were developing in other parts of the central-eastern part of the country. Some 28 million people are under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Just this Friday, US President Joe Biden visited the town of Rolling Fork (Mississippi), which was devastated last week when a series of strong tornadoes hit the region, leaving 26 dead.

“This is your community, this is where you built your lives. We are going to make sure that you can continue here,” Biden promised in statements to the press in front of a pile of rubble.