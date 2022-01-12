A study published by the “Echo of Human Resources” magazine, affiliated with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in its latest issue, stated that about 88.6% of institutions and employers plan to enhance the psychological and mental health and safety program for their employees, to face the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, stressing that Some employers are already adding or modifying the offers of health and safety programs to face the pressures caused by the “Corona” virus, realizing the importance of the health and safety of their employees.

The study, titled “New ways for institutions and employers to work during the post-pandemic (Covid-19) stage”, aimed to develop all scenarios to deal with issues arising from the pandemic, by giving institutional priority to mental health and safety for employees, as it indicated that the pandemic It has constituted a source of a variety of pressures on institutions and their employees, with a view to successful management during the pandemic and beyond, institutions need to recognize the impact of the pandemic on the health of their employees, and their physical, psychological and financial safety.

She stated that the efforts made by employers to help their work teams would positively affect performance in a more effective and productive manner, while enhancing the ability to adapt, providing the ability to keep pace with change, a sense of belonging, and the ability to reach the full potential of the individual. An important difference in terms of attracting and retaining talent.

The study identified four guiding principles that constitute the “Post-Pandemic Future of Work” program, including: enhancing work flexibility, maintaining trust and cooperation outside borders, accelerating the pace of data and technology in areas where success is inevitable, and finally, continuing to develop the leadership culture of its employees. , including the development of virtual leadership skills, empathy and empowerment.

The study also laid out five strategic priorities for people’s work during the post-pandemic period, starting with the expansion of the guidelines for a flexible work environment that revolves around building on strong foundations for virtual work, then developing a talent approach to reach broader strategic skill sets, and accelerating the pace of digitizing people’s solutions through data. technology and optimizing the use of technologies and artificial intelligence to make an impact and create an experience that is the best for employees, in addition to focusing on future skills that the workforce needs and preparing people for new roles and capabilities. Finally, embed crisis best practices in leadership and talent development programs.



