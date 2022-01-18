His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed that the Dubai government is always striving to reach new levels in the development of government work in response to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai , in promoting the concepts of excellence, leadership and creativity, and consolidating the value of happiness for everyone who lives on the land of Dubai.

This came during His Highness’ approval of the results of the studies of happiness of Dubai government employees and customers, which are reviewed annually by the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. His Highness the annual in announcing the results of the happiness studies of Dubai government employees and customers on January 18 of each year with the aim of enhancing transparency and upgrading the services provided to pioneering levels.

His Highness said: “The results of the study of the happiness index of Dubai government employees and customers for the year 2021, reflect the level of service that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is keen to provide, in the work environment in the government sector and Dubai society, and we are moving at a confident pace to achieve his approach, and this has been proven by progress. In the results of the study of the Dubai government employees’ happiness index for the year 2021, which achieved a rate of 88%, while the happiness rate of those dealing with the Dubai government reached 86.3%.

His Highness praised the efforts of government agencies that achieved the highest rates in the results of the employee happiness index study, namely the Dubai Police General Command with 96.6%, the Public Prosecution at 94.7%, in addition to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai 94.1%. And in the comparison of the customer happiness index, the first three places came in the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry with 91.9%, the Dubai Customs Department with 91.8%, and the Dubai Police General Command with 91.3%.

His Highness called on other government agencies to review the results and stand on the expectations and aspirations of employees and customers, stressing, His Highness, the importance of involving customers in order to rise to the level of their expectations and exceed them to higher degrees of proficiency, speed and quality, and continuous work to improve performance in order to achieve the highest levels of satisfaction, happiness, and advancement standards of excellence in government work to the levels of global competition.

His Highness said: “The basis of government work is serving people, and we have high confidence in our qualified and talented employees and cadres, and we have always worked on developing our administrative approach, keeping leadership in mind, and inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in consolidating the value of happiness in Dubai, which has become The name itself is synonymous with happiness.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the results of the study of the Dubai government employees’ happiness index reviewed by the Dubai Government Excellence Program, and the electronic platform that includes the results of the index for all government agencies. The Dubai government employee happiness index scored 88%, as the main index includes five sub-indices. His Highness was also briefed, during the presentation, on the results of the happiness index for customers of the Government of Dubai, which the program has been studying for more than 17 years. Confidence of customers in the services provided by the Government of Dubai reached 95.9%.

• Dubai government is always striving to reach new levels in developing government work.

• The level of confidence among dealers in Dubai government services increased to 95.9%.

Dubai Crown Prince:

• “Serving people is the basis of government work, and we have high confidence in our qualified and talented employees and cadres.”

• “We have always worked on developing our management approach, keeping leadership in mind.”

• «Raising the standards of excellence in government work to the levels of global competition».

instant happiness indicator

Last year, the Dubai Government Excellence Program developed the “Customer Happiness Study”, which included a chapter on the “Secret Shopper Study” and “Study of Society’s Opinion on the Study”, so that the “Customer Happiness Index” was more expressive of the customers’ opinion and the extent of their direct happiness, while continuing Integrating the results of the “Instant Happiness Index” for services provided through websites and smart applications, which is measured by the Dubai Digital Authority, in the results of the study of the general index of the happiness of customers of the Dubai Government conducted by the program, which enhances the value of the index and its contribution to improving the government’s efforts to achieve happiness Dealers through all service delivery channels.

In the interest of the program to enhance institutional flexibility and speed of response to changes, crises and emergencies in government agencies, the developmental amendments included modifying and distributing the questions of the crisis and emergency response standard, which was added last year to the rest of the study criteria to measure the extent to which customers are happy with the measures taken by the government agency, to ensure the continuity of services and maintain On the health and safety of customers during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

online platform

The Dubai Government Excellence Program has developed an electronic platform for calculating and displaying the results of the study, which enables users accredited to government agencies to view the detailed results of the entity in the study of customer happiness and the mystery shopper, compared to the average at the level of the Dubai government, and compare it with the entity’s result in the previous year, with the ability to review the results of each A service delivery channel, or a service delivery center, which contributes to concentrating efforts for development and improvement in the tools that need it most.

employee happiness index

■ Dubai Police General Command: 96.6%.

■ Public Prosecution: 94.7%.

■ The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs: 94.1%.

Customer happiness index

■ Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry: 91.9%.

■ Dubai Customs Department: 91.8%.

■ Dubai Police General Command: 91.3%.



