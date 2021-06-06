The number of victims of an attack by dozens of cattle thieves on seven villages in northwestern Nigeria on Thursday has risen to 88, according to a new toll announced by the police on Sunday.

“First the bodies of 66 people were found, then 22 others were found,” said Nafie Abubakar, a spokesman for the Kebbi state police.

And add that searches continue

Security forces believe that the attackers launched the attacks from the neighboring states of Zamfara and Niger, where they maintain camps.

Northwest and central Nigeria are centers of criminal gangs of cattle thieves who raid villages and kidnap residents for ransom after looting and burning homes.