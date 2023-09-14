The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development announced the issuance of 23 licenses for places of worship to non-Muslims within three years.

88.6% of Abu Dhabi’s population confirmed their feeling of religious freedom, which reflects the emirate’s endeavors towards strengthening the principles of human brotherhood, love and harmony among segments of society.

In detail, the Department sets the legal framework regulating the establishment of places of worship for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi, supervises their performance, and sets standards for licensing, inspection and auditing, based on Executive Council Resolution (61) of 2019, regarding the organization of places of worship for non-Muslims, and the importance of adhering to it. .

The head of the department, Dr. Mughir Khamis Al Khaili, stressed that the UAE is keen to promote a culture of mutual respect for others, consolidate the value of tolerance since its inception, and make it a culture and way of life for current and future generations.

He said: “The department is working to build an active and responsible society that embraces all groups, to make it capable of positive change, and to achieve the strategic goals aimed at creating an integrated and cohesive society, by providing opportunities and services in a fair and equitable manner that enhances the residents’ feeling that they are living in their second homeland, in addition to Launching a community cohesion campaign entitled (One Community), which aims to enhance cohesion between members and groups of society, and encourage them to feel a common sense of belonging.

Al Khaili praised the role played by the department as the body regulating places of worship for non-Muslims, by providing licensing and supervision, whether at the level of churches or temples, as well as licensing and launching multi-religious worship rooms, so that the emirate becomes a destination of security and safety for them, and a place that preserves their rights to perform their religious beliefs.

The department announced that 88.6% of individuals agree or strongly agree with the phrase, “I feel religious freedom in Abu Dhabi,” according to the results of the third round of the quality of life questionnaire in the emirate, in which 82,761 community members participated, noting that the existing places of worship for non-Muslims In the emirate for decades, it is one of the historical and cultural evidences of the emirate’s deeply-rooted values ​​of tolerance. It also reflects the unified identity of society, and highlights the religious, cultural and demographic diversity, and the extent of societal harmony and integration, which characterizes Abu Dhabi society throughout its history.

It indicated that it issued 23 licenses for places of worship to non-Muslims from September 2019 until the end of last year, with the aim of strengthening the concept of societal cohesion, enriching the principles of human brotherhood, love and harmony between all segments of society, and strengthening the social fabric, pointing out that licensing places of worship for non-Muslims comes within the framework of ensuring Regulating the work of places of worship and enabling them to perform their religious rituals according to the best methods, and enhancing the reputation of the emirate at the regional and global levels, as an advocate of peace, societal harmony, and human brotherhood.

The department explained that it carries out four types of inspection of places of worship, the first of which is the inspection before obtaining a license, and aims to assess the extent of the entity subject to supervision’s readiness to obtain the required license. As for routine inspection, it is a reflection of the annual plan to inspect entities licensed by the department to assess the extent of their compliance with the laws. And the applicable legislation, and the surprise inspection, which is not notified in advance. As for the fourth inspection, it is interactive, and is carried out based on monitoring operations or complaints.

Community cohesion

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi confirmed its work on a package of initiatives in which clerics from non-Muslim houses of worship participated, including the “Breaking the Fast” initiative, in cooperation with the Red Crescent Authority, through which iftar meals were distributed with the participation of a number of religious sects, and the “Breaking the Fast” initiative. Iftar banquet” with places of worship at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, in a scene that expresses the values ​​of community cohesion, coexistence and tolerance that characterize Emirati society.

The department, in cooperation with Qasr al-Watan, also organized a visit for clerics to the palace, to view the national and cultural edifice.