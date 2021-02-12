Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Al Fursan Patrol Section of Abu Dhabi Police dealt with 8,796 cases in the year 2020 as part of its mission to enhance the speed of response to reports, prevent crime and spread safety, security and reassurance in society.

The department carried out 3650 patrols and secured 16 different events, in cooperation with the concerned authorities of the police, within the scope of community partnership, in a way that enhances work indicators and task implementation, and reflects the efforts of the police to continuously distinguish their services.

The department provided assistance and assistance to the public when needed, communicated with them, and “the knights” toured residential neighborhoods and various sites that regular police patrols did not reach. The knights played a pioneering role in supporting other police authorities in the field within the integrated work system, reflecting the efforts of the police and the excellence of their services, and enhancing satisfaction the society. He responded to the reports and dealt with them promptly within the followed police procedures, in addition to strengthening preventive measures and spreading reassurance, within the scope of the values ​​of positivity and happiness.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public not to hesitate to seek help from the members of the Knight Patrols when needed, to provide assistance to them and support them in their work, stressing the continuation of developing and updating police initiatives to contribute to improving work and obtaining the best results in providing services, and keeping abreast of modern developments in police performance According to international quality standards.

She explained that the knights receive intensive training according to the best internationally approved programs in the rehabilitation and upgrading of the cavalry police in all field work to enhance the vision of Abu Dhabi Police in ensuring the continuation of Abu Dhabi as a society enjoying security and safety, by providing high-quality police services and developing them to provide the best of them in various locations.