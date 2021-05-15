The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 8,790. The total number of infected people reached 4,931,691, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Saturday 15 May.

Most cases – 3073 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (749 cases) and the Moscow Region (671 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (one and three cases, respectively).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 364 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 115 480 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 9866 per day. A total of 4,547,500 patients recovered.