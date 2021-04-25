In Russia over the past day, 8,780 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 83 regions. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,762,569. Telegram-channel on Sunday 25 April.

The largest increase in infections is observed in Moscow (2526), ​​St. Petersburg (701), Moscow (611), Rostov (235) and Nizhny Novgorod (192) regions. Least of all – in the Republic of Tyva (2) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (1).

During the day, 332 deaths were recorded, the total death rate was 108,232.

The daily number of recoveries was 7,540, the total – 388,008.