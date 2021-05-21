D.he health authorities in Germany reported 8,769 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from numbers from Friday morning which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5:08 a.m.. For comparison: a week ago the value was 11,336 infections. The RKI gave the three-day incidence on Friday morning as nationwide 67.3 (previous day: 68.0; previous week: 96.5).

However, the incidence could paint a better picture of the infection situation than it actually is. Because of public holidays and bridging days like last week, according to the RKI, fewer people see a doctor, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the health authorities.

Increase in deaths compared to the previous week

According to the information, 226 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 190 dead.

With Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg, five federal states now have an incidence of less than 50. Thuringia, at 106.4, is the only state above the threshold 100, above which the nationwide agreed emergency brake with contact and exit restrictions applies . Below this value in districts and cities, federal states can take opening steps that a number of state governments have already implemented and announced. The RKI still reports 52 districts and cities that are over 100. In contrast, 123 are now again below an incidence of 50, which allows further easing there.

The RKI has counted a total of 3,635,162 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,374,600. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 87,128.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.82 (previous day: 0.76) according to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 82 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

According to the federal government, the German general practitioners’ practices have overtaken the vaccination centers when it comes to administering corona vaccinations. “Currently there are around three million vaccination doses from Biontech and Astrazeneca available every week for vaccinations in medical practices,” a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health told the newspaper editorial network Germany. The vaccination centers are currently only receiving 2.25 million doses per week.

From June, the amount delivered to the practices is expected to “increase significantly”, said the ministry spokesman. In the last week in May, 540,000 doses of the vaccine from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson would also go to company and family doctors.

Shopping without a mask?

In view of increasing vaccination rates and falling infection numbers, more and more federal states are planning far-reaching relaxation of the corona. In Lower Saxony, citizens can even hope that they will be able to go shopping without a mask after Whitsun. The state government wants to lift the mask requirement in retail in regions with a stable seven-day incidence below 35. This emerges from the draft for a short-term relaxation of the corona rules, which is available to the German Press Agency. The regulation should be decided on this Friday.

As the government in Hanover said, this is in line with the demands of the trade because, according to experts, they are not a driver of the infection process. The national average was the seven-day incidence in Lower Saxony on Thursday 46.6. In 11 of the 45 rural districts and large cities it was already below 35, in 26 below 50.

The first easing for retail, tourism and gastronomy took effect in Lower Saxony a week and a half ago. The rule to initially only allow citizens of the state to stay overnight in tourism was overturned by the Higher Administrative Court on Tuesday. For the long weekend of Pentecost, there is now a rush of guests from outside, but there are strict test obligations and capacity limits.

Loosen federal states

In the past few days, a number of federal states had announced that the corona restrictions would be eased, some of them strong, if the seven-day indices were stable below 100 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Some have already started easing. However, lifting the mask requirement in retail is a particularly far-reaching step, as wearing a mask in addition to keeping your distance and washing your hands is one of the basic protective measures against corona infection.

In many cases, children aged 6 to 16 in Germany will no longer have to wear FFP2 masks in the future. The Bundestag deleted a corresponding obligation from the Infection Protection Act on Thursday evening. If the Federal Council also agrees, a simple surgical mask will in future be sufficient for children on buses and trains, when visiting the hairdresser or at medical appointments. In any case, children under the age of six are generally exempt from the mask requirement.

At the same time, the Bundestag passed stricter penalties for falsifying vaccination passports. Anyone who uses falsified vaccination documents or test results can expect up to a year in prison. Entering false information even faces two years imprisonment.