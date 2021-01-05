The care office that the Ministry of Justice created in 2013 to assist those who suspect they are victims of baby theft has opened 876 files since then, but only in 11 cases has biological relatives been reunited. After meeting this Tuesday with representatives of 18 associations of those affected, the general director of Relations with the Administration of Justice, Esmeralda Rasillo, announced that the Government is preparing to hire “a group of archivist experts” to try to help them in their search and It intends to “open channels of dialogue with the Spanish Episcopal Conference to gain access to ecclesiastical books and records.” One of the obstacles that families face, so many years later, is precisely access to documentation.

The Ministry manages 27 offices throughout Spain with an action protocol to assist legally and psychologically those affected who so request. During his meeting with the associations, Rasillo insisted on the need for those affected to include their genetic profiles in the database of the National Institute of Toxicology in order to cross-reference the data and increase the chances of finding compatibilities that allow the reunion. Some associations, which demand a comprehensive search plan from the government, with specialized police, have been reluctant to participate in this gene bank.

Last November, a bill on stolen children was approved in Congress with the unanimity of the 344 deputies present, which provides for a prosecutor’s office and a specialized judicial police unit, as well as a State Commission for the Right to Identity. After the announcement of the electoral advance, those affected met again with representatives of various political parties, who expressed their willingness to implement this law in the next legislature.