The Ministry of Community Development revealed that the educational opportunities that students obtained in the Ministry’s People of Determination centers have doubled over the past year as a result of using the “smart plan platform”, noting that their number at the beginning of the academic year 2021-2022 reached more than 875,000 opportunities compared to 485,000. An opportunity was provided to students during the academic year 2020-2021.

The achievements of “Khattah” were announced during the sessions of the “Khattah Virtual Forum” organized by the Ministry of Community Development to discuss the importance of the “Khattah Platform” system, which brought about a quantum leap in the field of treatment and rehabilitation of people of determination, in which it hosted a group of specialists from inside and outside the country, who presented a number of Among the scientific and medical developments related to different types of disabilities during the forum sessions.

Educational opportunities include all activities, trainings, workshops and events in which students of determination participated within the rehabilitation and educational plans that are managed, organized, evaluated and followed up using the tools and technologies of the Khatia platform.

. The forum sessions included a speech by the Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development, Nasser Ismail, and a speech by the Executive Director of “Yanmo” in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Fahd Al-Nimri, while the results of the platform application for the past years were reviewed, as well as the organization of extended sessions, the first of which included a working paper presented by Dr. Rawhi Obeidat entitled Early Intervention in Children’s Natural Environments, and Interventions for Parents of Students of Determination.

Ismail said that state institutions are working to implement the axes of the national policy to empower people of determination and seek to develop and implement the most appropriate programs and initiatives in cooperation with agencies that provide solutions to empower people of determination to ensure a better quality of life for them and their families.

He pointed out that the “Khattah platform” provided distinguished educational qualifications for 664 people of determination, and it also facilitated 183 of the work team of employees who use the platform, including teachers, support services specialists, social and psychological service specialists, educational coordination, center directors, in addition to parents. Students registered in rehabilitation centers for people of determination affiliated to the Ministry.