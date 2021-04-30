In Russia, over the past day, 8,731 new cases of coronavirus have been identified. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,805,288, the operational headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

Most of the infected were registered in Moscow (2662), St. Petersburg (725), Moscow (651), Rostov (230) and Samara (170) regions. Least of all – in the Republics of Tyva (3), Altai (5) and Magadan region (5).

During the day, 397 people died, since the beginning of the pandemic – 110,128.

The daily rate of recovery was 8406, the total – 4 427 946.