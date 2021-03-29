The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 8711. The total number of infected reached 4,528,543, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Monday, March 29th.

Most of all new cases – 1612 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (697 cases) and the Moscow Region (595 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Magadan Region and the Republic of Tyva (one each).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 293 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 98,033 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day to 7280. In total, 4 146 408 patients recovered.