In Russia, over the past day, 8709 cases of coronavirus infection were detected. Thus, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country has reached 4 992 554. On Saturday, May 22, the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

According to the headquarters, new infected people were found in 85 regions of the country. Most infections were detected in Moscow (2653), St. Petersburg (833) and the Moscow region (775), least of all in Tuva (6), Magadan region (4), as well as in the Nenets and Chukotka autonomous districts and the Jewish Autonomous Region. (one case at a time).

Over the past day, 386 patients died, 9345 fully recovered. Over the entire period of the epidemic in Russia, 118,125 people died with coronavirus, 4,610,465 patients recovered.

Earlier in May, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that seasonal coronavirus is practically leaving the circulation in the human population. According to her, this is a good sign, but it is too early to relax.