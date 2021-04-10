In Russia, over the past day, 8704 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 83 regions. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,632,688 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in 85 regions. The operational headquarters announced this in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (2006), St. Petersburg (699) and the Moscow region (587). Least of all – in the Magadan and Jewish Autonomous Regions, as well as Tuva – one each.

The daily rate of recovery was 9579 people, the total – 4 258 279.

During the day, 402 people died, since the beginning of the pandemic – 102 649.