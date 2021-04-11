The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 8702. The total number of infected people was 4 641 390, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Sunday, April 11th.

Most cases – 2090 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (694 cases) and the Moscow region (574 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Tyva Republic (one case each).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 337 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 102 986 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day at 7230. A total of 4,265,509 patients recovered.