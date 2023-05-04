The Dalai Lama called the development of consciousness the secret of eternal youth

The 87-year-old Dalai Lama XIV Tenzin Gyatso named the secret of eternal youth and explained that the training of consciousness helps to maintain a young appearance and a healthy psyche. He told the agency RIA News at a conference in India.

“My face looks young because I am working on developing my consciousness – and always try to maintain a calm, peaceful state of mind,” the agency quotes the words of the Dalai Lama.

According to him, to maintain health, it is possible to do without medicines. For this, you can use breathing exercises. He himself meditates every day, calming his mind.

The 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso was born in Tibet in 1935. In 1937 he was recognized as the reincarnation of the previous Dalai Lama, in 1940 he was enthroned. In 1989, the Dalai Lama received the Nobel Peace Prize for his educational and peacekeeping work.

Previously, the 14th Dalai Lama explained how to get rid of suffering and negative emotions. He called for compassion for others and to stop clinging to a supposedly independently existing self.