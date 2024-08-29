Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/29/2024 – 0:01

The salary meter published by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) shows that, in July, salary adjustments remained above inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). 87.4% of adjustments exceeded inflation for the period and the average nominal adjustment was 5%.

Despite this, the figures represented the lowest real gain in the last 3 months. With the accumulated INPC in the last 12 months marking 3.7%, the average real increase in wages was 1.3%. The median minimum wage in July was R$1,568.

In June, the percentage of adjustments that exceeded inflation was 88.5%. The result for July, however, is above that recorded in July 2023, which was 78.9%.

Collective negotiations are monitored through all agreements and conventions deposited on the Mediator page of the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE).

The state with the highest real increase was Roraima, with 3.4%. Minas Gerais and Maranhão followed closely behind with 2.6%. The activity that had the highest increase above inflation was Urban cleaning, sanitation and maintenance, with 3.3%. Right after it came the Collective Meals sector, with 3.2%.