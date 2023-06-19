The Ajman Transport Authority revealed that the percentage of environmentally friendly taxis operating in the emirate has increased to 87.18%, as part of the authority’s plans to convert the entire fleet of these vehicles into environmentally friendly ones by 2030, and to achieve environmental sustainability in the emirate’s transport system.

During the first quarter of 2023, the percentage of increase in the number of environmentally friendly vehicles operating within the emirate’s taxi fleet was 27% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Statistics of the Ajman Transport Authority indicate that the number of environmentally friendly vehicles in the first quarter of this year reached 1,799 vehicles, compared to 1,413 vehicles in the first quarter of last year.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Ajman Transport Authority, Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, stated that this increase included the fleet of taxis, in addition to the “Swari Limousine” vehicles, indicating that the authority relies in its plan on implementing the sustainability index by taking advantage of alternative clean energy sources. , which contribute to preserving the environment, while ensuring a better performance of the transportation system.