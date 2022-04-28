The General Pension and Social Security Authority revealed that the value of government support for citizens working in the private sector, represented by bearing the 2.5% of the contributions due from them during the past year, amounted to 87 million and 742 thousand and 531.37 dirhams.

This support reflects the great role played by the government to diversify and create more job opportunities for citizens in the private sector, and to encourage employers to hire them, by assuming part of the contribution due from them from the monthly subscriptions.

Ibrahim Shukrallah, Director of the Authority’s Government Communication Office, said that “the total percentage of monthly contributions due from the insured from the public and private sectors is 20%, of which the insured (the contributor) bears 5%, and the employer in the government sector bears 15%. While the employer in the private sector bears 12.5%, and the government bears 2.5% of his total share of 15% in support of citizens working in the private sector.

He added: “This percentage is deducted according to the salary of the insured’s subscription calculation, whose components in the government sector consist of the total basic salary, the social allowance for the citizen, the cost of living allowance, the social allowance for children, housing allowance, and in the private sector from everything contained in the work contract to a maximum. 50 thousand dirhams.

He stressed that the contributions are due to be paid from the beginning of the month following the month for which they are due, and may be extended until the 15th day of the month, and they are not refundable based on the provisions of Article (13) of the law, explaining that “the delay in paying contributions beyond the dates specified in the law obligates the owner of Working to pay an additional amount of 0.1% of the contributions due for each day of delay, without the need for a warning or warning, based on the text of Article (14) of the law.

Deduction of the percentage of the insured in the subscription in addition to the percentage of the employer and its payment to the Authority within the dates specified in the law is the jurisdiction of the employer, and therefore a breach of this obligation entails the responsibility of any additional amounts that arise as a result of his failure to pay the contributions on the specified dates. Employers must verify the supply of contributions to the Authority within the period specified by law, regardless of the entities approved for the supply of contributions through the electronic subscription collection system (FTS), as the delay in transferring contributions to the Authority, through these bodies, does not excuse the employer from bearing the costs. Additional amounts resulting from delay in payment.

The employer is liable to pay an additional amount of 10% of the value of the contributions due from the insured in the event that he does not deduct and pay the contributions for them on the basis of real wages, or in the event that the contributions are not paid for some of his workers. Providing the authority with the correct data ensures that the employer is exempted from the penalties and fines determined by law in Article (59), which stipulates that whoever deliberately gives incorrect data or deliberately refrains from giving the stipulated data shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine not exceeding 5,000 dirhams or one of these two penalties. In this law, or in the decisions or regulations implementing it, with the intention of obtaining funds from the Authority without any right.

Charging the insured employer to any percentage other than what is determined by law is subject to the fines determined by law in Article (60), which states that “every private sector employer who is subject to its provisions shall be punished with a fine of 5000 dirhams for each worker who did not participate in the authority for him, and he shall be punished with the penalty The same is for every business owner who bears his workers any share in the insurance expenses for which there is no provision in this law, and the court shall rule on its own to oblige the violating employer to pay the workers the value of the insurance expenses incurred by them.

• “Contributions are due for payment from the beginning of the month following the month for which they are due… and may be extended until the middle of the month.”



• 20% of the total monthly contributions due from the insured working in the public and private sectors.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

