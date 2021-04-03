Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, inspected the progress of work in the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, with a capacity of 950 megawatts, and investments amounting to 15.78 billion dirhams according to the independent product system.

He also inspected the construction work of the Visitor Center for the fourth phase of the complex, which is the largest concentrated solar energy project in the world, and has the highest solar tower in the world, with a height of 262.44 meters.

Abdul Hamid Sulaiman Al Muhaidib, the CEO of Noor Energy Company-1, which includes both the authority, the Saudi “ACWA Power” company, and the Silk Road Fund, owned by the Chinese government, was briefed on the progress of work on the project.

He touched on the flow of construction work for this strategic project, as the completion rate of the concentrated solar power tower unit reached 87%, and the completion of 10 million safe working hours (without any injuries) was celebrated. The concrete part of the solar tower has been completed at a height of 222 meters.

The solar receiver was constructed and assembled, lifted and installed at the top of the world’s tallest solar tower in a qualitative construction process during June 2020. During the recent period, platforms and tubes dedicated to transporting molten salt inside the solar tower were completed.

The solar future is considered the “heart of the station” and the most important part of it, as sunlight is received and converted into thermal energy.

82.7% of the completed works for the first phase of the project were completed, including the solar power tower unit, the parabolic reflectors unit and the photovoltaic unit.

It is noteworthy that the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex is the largest investment project in one location in the world that combines the two technologies of concentrated solar energy and solar photovoltaic energy according to the independent producer system, with a capacity of 950 megawatts.

This phase will depend on concentrated solar energy with a capacity of 700 megawatts, using the 600-megawatt parabolic system, the concentrated solar power tower technology with a capacity of 100 megawatts, and the solar photovoltaic capacity of 250 megawatts.

When completed, it will be one of the largest solar energy storage projects in the world for a period of 15 hours, allowing 24-hour energy availability. This phase will provide clean energy for 320,000 homes, and will contribute to reducing 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

The project, which extends over an area of ​​44 square kilometers, has several world records, including the lowest price for concentrated solar energy at 7.3 US cents per kilowatt / hour, and the lowest price per kilowatt / hour with solar photovoltaic technology of 2.4 cents per kilowatt / Hour.

