The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia over the past day has increased by 8697. On Sunday, May 2, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection reports in its Telegram-channel.

Thus, the total number of infected people in 85 regions reached 4,823,255.

Most cases were recorded in Moscow – 2699 new cases of COVID-19 are known there. St. Petersburg (718) and the Moscow Region (650) are also leaders in the daily increase in morbidity. The smallest growth rates were recorded in Altai (6), Magadan Oblast (3) and Tuva (2).

Over the past 24 hours, 342 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. According to the operational headquarters, in total during the pandemic, 110,862 people died with a confirmed diagnosis.

At the same time, it is known that the number of discharged patients increased by 7339 per day. For the entire time, 4 443 922 patients have recovered.