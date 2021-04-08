The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia over the past day has increased by 8672. The total number of infected in 85 regions reached 4 614 834. On Thursday, April 8, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection reported in its Telegram-channel.

8672 new cases of coronavirus detected in Russia per day as of April 8

Most infections were detected in Moscow (2024), St. Petersburg (695) and the Moscow region (567). Least of all – in the Republic of Altai and the Jewish Autonomous Region (two cases each).

Over the past day, 9,558 people have recovered, the total since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,239,038.

The daily death rate was 365, the total – 101,845.