The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 240,811 new examinations were conducted in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with it, and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 861 new HIV infections of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care.

This brings the total number of registered cases to one million and 2306.

The ministry also announced the death of an injured person.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 2,339.

The Ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 887 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and their recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recovery cases is 981 thousand and 65 cases.

