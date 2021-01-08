Owner of a unique voice and style In the history of popular music of the twentieth century and that, judging by the tributes, tributes and reminders, still has an important level of appeal, Elvis Presley was one of those artists who left an imprint impossible to erase.

Despite his relatively short career – his first public recital was in 1954, and his last in June 1977, with seven years of silence during which he stayed away from music and immersed in his cinematographic side-, the singer Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on January 8, 1935 hits were falling out of his pockets.

Jail rock, Suspicious Minds, Love me tender, Don’t be cruel, In the ghetto, Heartbreak Hotel, Hound dog, Always on my mind, My way… The list of titles that found success in his voice is truly overwhelming, and there are many sources that point out that they turned him into the soloist who sold the most albums in the history of popular music.

Elvis Presley moved his pelvis, the world plopped and music found a new King, that of Rock and Roll. / AP Photo

But the Presley thing was not just a matter of numbers. The artist also embodied a kind of cultural emblem in which white country and black rhythm and blues, in addition to gospel, rock and roll, ballad and something else came together in a resulting pop that he himself transformed into a high-combustion product when He moved his pelvis and the world plopped, as our Charly García sang it well.

Precisely that ability to contour with which Elvis shocked the scene was the trigger for the first great controversy that marked his career. “Presley is definitely a danger to the security of the United States. His actions and movements seek to stoke the sexual passions of adolescents “, published a Catholic newspaper in Wisconsin after one of his presentations.

“Mr. Presley does not possess a discernible ability for singing. One of his specialties is accentuated movement of the body (…) that imitates in a primary way the repertoire of explosive blondes from the cabaret catwalks “wrote Jack Gould in The New York Times.

And Ben Gross reinforced the idea in New York Daily News, by ruling that popular music had hit rock bottom in the singer’s. “Elvis, who moves his pelvis (…) made a suggestive and vulgar display, tinged with the levels of savagery that should be exclusive to brothels“.

The truth is that both he and the industry made “the great Román Riquelme” and They took advantage of the onslaught to gain speed and get several meters ahead of his critics, positioning his product on the crest of a wave that remained high at the expense of those songs that made him unbeatable.

Only, over time, that episode that boosted his advancement in show business became just the first of the controversial facts that marked the history of the King of Rock and Roll.

An uneven and secret couple

One of them, without a doubt, is their relationship with whom she would end up being the mother of her only daughter. The story goes that when he met her, while doing military service in Germany, it was 1959, the singer was already 24 years old, had recorded three albums and starred in a couple of films that had opened the doors of Hollywood for him.

So far, so good; the detail that makes noise is that, at that time, Priscilla Ann Beaulieu Wagner was a teenager of just 14 years, which today would put Elvis in an extremely uncomfortable situation in front of public opinion.

Many years later, Priscilla – who was already Presley – said in an interview that the crush was almost immediate, but that both had to keep the courtship a strict secret, at least in the early days. “My parents didn’t want me to date Elvis; they said I was too young, which was true, “he told the magazine Ladies Home Journal, in 1973.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu were married in May 1967, at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. The singer was 32; she, 21. / Photo AP Photo

The truth is that after the artist’s return to the United States, where he resumed his musical and film career, two years had to pass between telephone contacts until a reunion that in 1963 became a definitive coexistence, when the parents of Cilla They agreed to let her settle in Graceland, which was crowned with her marriage in 1967.

Time for the pills

By the time Elvis and Priscilla turned their relationship into a marriage that began to cease as soon as it was consummated, both they had been sharing parties for a long time where drugs They were the main menu. “In those years I felt that She led a double life, the student girl by day and the femme fatale by night“, she told the magazine People, during the ’80s.

But her husband took out several bodies in the race of consumption and excesses, to the point that according to his own wife he came to remember, “it took two or three hours to wake up and he was always groggy and irritable because of the pills he took to sleep “. “Sometimes he would sleep fourteen hours a day and the only way to wake up was to have a dexedrine, “he added.

Even despite the notable deterioration that his body reported, in 1977 Elvis Presley came to show the talent and qualities that led him to the top. / AP Photo Photo

Of course, one could give oneself permission to mistrust, when the information comes only from a single source; but Linda Thompson, who was the singer’s girlfriend, narrated in his book Little Thing Called Life that Presley “drank dope cocktails.” And he even detailed: “Once he was so past that he fainted and he got his face stuck in a bowl of soup“.

A monarch who combined machismo and violence

The point is that the King of Rock and Roll’s problems did not end in the consumption of legal and illegal drugs, but were enhanced when combined, according to Thompson herself, with her voracious appetite for sex, plus pills and food.

“A few weeks after being together he intimated me by telling me he didn’t want to see me talking or looking at another man“Said the woman, who revealed that, in a fit of jealousy, Elvis took one of his many guns and shot him to the bathroom wall of your apartment. According to her story, she was standing near where the bullet hit, after which she rebuked him: “You could have killed me,” she said; and he apologized.

Elvis and Ann Margaret, in a scene from “Viva Las Vegas”, released in 1964. By then, Elvis had already been “dating” Priscilla for a while, and life was a party. AFP PHOTO / HO

It was Thompson herself who remembered the occasion when the artist hit a member of his environment because he thought he had stolen a camera, or the occasion when after asking him if he had cheated on her, the artist got angry and threw the plate of spaghetti in front of him against the wall.

But it was not only Thompson who reviewed an episode in which sex, machismo and violence were combined. In his book Elvis Presley: A Southern Life, Joel Williamson points out that after the birth of Lisa Marie, the singer’s sex life was much more focused on allegedly younger young girls of age than in his own wife, and sentence: “The love story of Elvis and Priscilla ended in a humiliating way with a marital rape“.

The musician reached the president through a letter, brought him a Colt 45 as a gift and took a badge from the Anti-Narcotics Agency.

The lament and decline of a King without a crown

When on August 16, 1977 he collapsed on the floor of one of the bathrooms From his Graceland mansion, Elvis had long been in an inertia of health problems and addictions, and it was hard to think that his life could have had another end. Perhaps if several hours had not passed until his body was discovered, the story would have been different. But it was not like that.

Elvis was just 42 years old at the time. On December 21, 1970, the then president Richard Nixon had presented him with an honor plate from the Department of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, as part of a “campaign” that intended to use Presley’s figure to keep young people away from drugs. A gesture of those that were not lacking in Argentina either.

By the way, the president, who soon after would have to face the Watergate scandal, received as a gift from the musician’s hands a Colt 45 with seven silver bullets.

A classic: the pilgrimage of Elvis fans in his Graceland mansion, which was repeated on not a few anniversaries of the singer’s death. / AP Photo-Stephan Savoia

It did not work out. Not for the young, not for him. Two days after his death, the King of Rock and Roll was buried in Forest Hills Cemetery, from where he was later transferred to Graceland. There are those who, even today, they assure that Elvis is alive. If all goes well, by the end of 2021 his biopic will be in theaters, with Tom Hanks in the role of Colonel Tom Parker.

