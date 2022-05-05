Violetta is one 86-year-old Ukrainian woman forced to separate from her dog. When she fled her country in the war, after the invasion of the Russian army, she was unable to take her beloved four-legged friend with her. But she never gave up hope of hugging Tasha again. A short time later, Violetta and Tasha were able finally find each other.

Violetta is an 86 year old lady originally from Odessa. When the Russians started bombing her land, he had to leave her house. And worse still she had to leave her dog. She tried to take her 12-year-old dog with her, but in Romania she had to leave Tasha.

The dog was welcomed by a Romanian family who decided to take care of the elderly dog, but promised to bring him back to the woman as soon as possible. A woman who later found refuge in Irelandwhere he never stopped thinking about his sweet little dog.

Debbie Deegan, who now takes care of the family, told their story:

They had crossed Ukraine on a train from Odessa. Then they got on a bus that took them to Moldova and ended up in a field in Moldova in the middle of the night. All they had with them was a suitcase and a dog. It snowed, it was terrible. And Violetta started losing her will at that point.

Tasha was tired and could not continue the journey. So Violetta reluctantly left him in a Romanian house.

86-year-old Ukrainian woman forced to part with her dog cries every day for Tasha

The woman cried for Tasha every day since she arrived in County Clare in Ireland in early March. The woman who housed her family and who works for a humanitarian organization decided to help the elderly woman.

It was devastated. Violetta spoke only of Tasha. The bitch was her best friend. And she wasn’t doing well without Tasha. She got worse every day and she cried for Tasha.

Thanks to the help of Lisa Kay, who lives on a farm near Birmingham, they managed to get the dog to England and then with a fundraiser they managed to get Violetta to meet Tasha again. A truly emotional moment, in which the woman asked the dog to forgive her.