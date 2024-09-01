The NGO Foro Penal reported that 86 minors who had been detained in the post-election anti-government protests were released this Sunday, September 1. The teenagers took part in the demonstrations that broke out after the results of the presidential elections were announced, in which the country’s electoral body declared the current president, Nicolás Maduro, the winner.
#teenagers #released #presidential #elections #Venezuela #NGO
Energy | The Loviisa nuclear power plant reduced its dependence on Russian fuel – “Significant milestone”
Energy|In August, the first batch of nuclear fuel supplied by the American company Westinghouse was loaded into the second reactor...
Leave a Reply