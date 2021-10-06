Dubai Police General Command revealed that the largest number of perpetrators of minor accidents use the “Dubai Smart Police application” to report minor traffic accidents, which constitutes about 86%, which reflects the ease of service and speed of completion, without the need to request a police patrol, and increase the level of public awareness. Smart services provided by Dubai Police.

The Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence in Dubai Police, Brigadier Khaled Nasser Al-Razouki, confirmed that the service for reporting minor traffic accidents through the smart application of the Dubai Police, has received a great demand from drivers who commit minor traffic accidents, from the beginning of the year until the end of August, at a rate of 85.8% , which indicates the public’s awareness and confidence in Dubai Police, and the smart transformation in all the services it provides, including this service that aims to facilitate and complete all procedures at the time of the accident by the user, without the need to request the patrol, and provide it for emergency cases.

He urged drivers to take advantage of this service to record data related to the minor accident and obtain the report, without the need to wait for the police patrol, in order to shorten their time and prevent causing traffic jams.

Al-Razouki directed drivers, in the event of a minor traffic accident, to take safety measures first by removing the vehicle to the right side of the road, with the need to turn on the warning signs, and put the warning sign (triangle).

He explained that many updates have been made to the service for reporting minor traffic accidents, in proportion to the user’s need, as simple steps are followed, which is to download the application, then choose the service to report minor accidents, then specify the number of vehicles involved in the accident, then insert the details Such as the license plate number and the license number, and the use of the “barcode” on the vehicle plate, and then taking a picture of the damages of the accident. The competent police station will review the request directly and approve it, then send the report directly via text messages or e-mail.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

