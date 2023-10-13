More than half of those interviewed also support the resignation of Israel’s prime minister
A survey carried out in Israel shows that the vast majority of Israelis (86%) considers that Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday (7.Oct.2023) was a failure by the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The information is from the newspaper The Jerusalem Post.
According to the survey, 79% of supporters of the Israeli Prime Minister’s government coalition stated that he is to blame for the entry of extremists into Israeli territory and the conflict against the group. The numbers come from a survey carried out by the Dialog Center institute with 620 respondents.
More than half of Israelis (56%) also said that Netanyahu should resign from office at the end of the war against Hamas. Among those who voted for the Israeli government coalition, 28% agree with the prime minister’s departure. Another 52% expect the country’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, to resign.
Furthermore, 9 out of 10 (94%) Respondents said the Israeli government must take some responsibility for the alleged lack of security preparedness that resulted in the Hamas attack, while 75% said the Israeli administration was primarily to blame for the invasions.
According to the The Jerusalem Post, most of those interviewed by the Dialog Center responded that they do not trust the current government to lead the war in the Gaza Strip. Another 92% said that the war in the country is causing “anxiety”.
UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT
Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.
Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.
The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.
The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), Yom Kippur War (1973), the 1st Intifada (1987) and the 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.
Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, in 1947, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arab leaders did not accept the division.
ATTACK ON ISRAEL
Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.
Hamas attacks are concentrated in southern and central Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.
