Statistics of the Ministry of the Interior on the number of traffic accident deaths that occurred at the state level last year, according to age group and gender, revealed that males were the most victims of such accidents with 297 deaths out of a total of 343 people, or 86.6%, compared to 46 deaths among females, or 13.4%.

The statistics show the success of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior in reducing the number of traffic accident deaths that occurred on the roads at the state level last year compared to 2021, in which the total number of deaths reached 381 deaths, distributed among 349 male cases compared to 32 female cases.

The statistics detailed the ages of the victims of traffic accidents that occurred at the state level last year, indicating that the age group 31-45 years are the most victims with 134 deaths, or 39%, and the second place is the age group 18-30 years, with 122 deaths, or 35.6%, and the third category is 46-60. a year with 50 deaths.

The age group “over 60 years” came fourth with 18 deaths, and the age group 8-17 years came fifth with 13 deaths. Finally, the age group is one to seven years, with six deaths. The Ministry of the Interior stressed the importance of adhering to traffic laws and legislation and requirements that enhance the safety of road users, and achieve safe driving to reduce accidents and serious injuries. A World Health Organization report on the state of roads around the world stated that males are more likely to be exposed to traffic accidents than females, since early life, and about three-quarters (73%) of deaths resulting from traffic accidents occur among young males under the age of 25 years. Thus, their risk of death due to traffic accidents increases by three times that of females. The report indicated that 48% of deaths resulting from road accidents in the world occur among people aged 15 to 44 years, and that injuries resulting from road accidents represent the first cause of death for people aged 15 to 29 years.

It is worth noting that the UAE occupies a very advanced position in preserving the lives of road users, when comparing the traffic situation in it with that of other countries in the world.

Ministry of Interior figures show an improvement in road death indicators resulting from traffic accidents in the country during the past 15 years, as deaths decreased from 29 deaths per 100,000 population to three deaths per 100,000 population in 2020.

And she indicated that the road death index during the summer in the country represents approximately 25% of the total deaths on the country’s roads annually, which is a period that extends to three months (June, July and August), noting that there are negative causes in the summer that lead to an increase in these accidents, including neglecting maintenance. Vehicles and tires heats up.

There are also seasonal traffic accidents, as tire accidents increase during the summer period, and those resulting from neglecting vehicle maintenance, while accidents resulting from excessive speed increase during the winter season.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, has launched several traffic awareness campaigns as part of the traffic sector’s initiatives to improve road safety, and educate segments of society about the damages resulting from accidents, and the resulting deaths, injuries, and material and moral damages.

These campaigns contributed to reducing the number of traffic accidents in the country.

