In Russia, over the past day, 8,589 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 83 regions. The total number of infections during the epidemic reached 4.7 million, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

Most infections per day occurred in Moscow (2279 cases), St. Petersburg (692 cases) and the Moscow region (592 cases). Not a single infection was registered in Chukotka and in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

During the pandemic, 4.3 million infected people recovered, including 6,818 people in the last 24 hours. During the day, 346 patients died, a total of 105,928 residents died.