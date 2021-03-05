Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

During the eleven months of 2020, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment recorded a growth in the import of livestock for the purposes of slaughter and breeding, specifically (sheep and cows), compared to the same period of the previous year, where the beginning of last December witnessed an increase of (170,741) head of cattle. The total amounted to (858,052) head of cattle, of which (827,773) head of sheep and (30,279) head of cows, compared with (687,311) head of cattle during the 11 months of 2019, including (681,487) heads of sheep and (5,824) heads. Of cows.

Sultan Alwan, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in statements to Al Ittihad, attributed the reasons for this rise to the ministry’s implementation of an integrated system to ensure food safety, whether locally produced or imported to the country from various global markets, in line with work on its strategy to achieve food security and sustainability and ensure continuity Supplying it, pointing out that the system contributed to the speedy implementation of the necessary procedures, starting with the services provided to livestock importers for the purposes of breeding and slaughtering and providing them through all its electronic and smart channels, passing through the acceleration of inspection and quarantine procedures for missionaries while ensuring the highest standards of maintaining safety and public health and subjecting imports of livestock to approved release procedures , Which includes checking the accompanying documents and matching them with their content.