The Community Development Authority in Dubai revealed the contribution of the Social Solidarity Fund in the authority to provide support and assistance to about 8,571 low-income families and beneficiaries of financial benefits from various groups, until the end of September of this year.

The authority appreciated the importance of building effective and fruitful relationships with strategic partners and activating their role to contribute to improving the quality of life of various segments of society, during the annual ceremony organized by the Community Development Authority to honor its strategic partners and inform them of the most prominent programs and achievements of community projects and services during the current year.

During its reception of more than 40 governmental and private entities at a meeting held in the Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai, the authority stressed the importance of involving all those concerned with the development of community services, in applying and reviewing community development programs, taking their suggestions and observations into account and benefiting from their support, each from his position to reach a community system that meets The needs of all segments and make Dubai an inspiring city for the welfare of society.

During the ceremony, the Community Development Authority reviewed the developments of its strategic plan, which was developed in line with the vision and directions of the leadership, as well as with cultural developments and growing development needs.

Saeed Ahmed Al Tayer, Executive Director of the Strategic Planning and Development Sector at the Community Development Authority, said: “Our strategic partners from government and private agencies have contributed to supporting and developing our services to improve the lives of citizens, and have had a positive impact on the lives of a number of Emiratis, as the support of the Social Solidarity Fund in the Authority contributed to providing Support and assistance for about 8,571 low-income families and beneficiaries of financial benefits from various groups, until the end of September of this year.

Al Tayer added: “In terms of financial empowerment services for the citizens of Dubai, the authority was able, with the help of its partners, to empower a number of low-income people and people of determination who are able to work by developing their skills and enhancing their academic career in order to obtain suitable jobs that contribute to their exit from the circle of dependence on financial aid.” It guarantees them a decent life.

Al Tayer said that the Community Development Authority is keen to develop sustainable relations with its partners, through which expertise and experiences are exchanged and joint projects are implemented that are directly in the interest of community members. Stressing that the integration of the roles of all sectors in the Emirate is an imperative to achieve the goals of sustainable development and heal the circles of societal cohesion.

During the meeting, the entities participating in supporting the programs and services of the Community Development Authority were honored, including partners from media institutions, which had an important and significant impact on reaching the authority’s messages to a wide segment of society.