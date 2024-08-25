Abu Dhabi Mobility Centre has completed its preparations for the start of the new school year, as part of its efforts to provide safe transportation for school students on their daily trips to and from schools, and to ensure smooth traffic flow around schools for all means of transportation, whether pedestrians, school buses, public transportation, or private vehicles.

Abu Dhabi Mobility explained that it has developed a comprehensive plan in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, the Department of Education and Knowledge, in addition to the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, based on two main axes: raising student awareness and improving infrastructure. He pointed out that in terms of “student awareness”, several awareness campaigns were completed during the second quarter of this year, which included many schools in the emirate, focusing on raising students’ awareness of traffic safety rules when using the school bus and moving around the school. The number of participants exceeded 800 students, and awareness campaigns are scheduled to resume to cover a wide range of schools with the start of the new academic year 2024-2025.

He stated that with regard to the “infrastructure axis”, the centre studied and prepared designs for more than 90 schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, during which it identified challenges related to transportation and traffic safety by communicating with school administrations, conducting field visits and surveys, and developing appropriate solutions.

According to the situation of each school, solutions have been developed by increasing the number of parking spaces allocated for buses and vehicles in particular and improving the flow of traffic around schools, thus raising the level of traffic safety. The initial studies and designs have been completed and work is underway on the detailed designs, and it is planned to begin implementation work during the year 2025.

Abu Dhabi Transport reported that it has taken several measures and arrangements this year, including conducting periodic inspections to ensure the readiness of school buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and holding training workshops to raise awareness among operators, drivers, supervisors and movement coordinators to adhere to security and safety procedures in school buses.

Field inspection teams will be distributed to some school sites that witness traffic congestion at the beginning of the school year, noting that he has also updated the technical specifications for school buses, and added some security and safety specifications, such as an additional stop sign for new buses with more than 40 passengers.

Abu Dhabi Transport revealed that the total number of operators in the smart Salama system concerned with transporting and ensuring the safety of school students is 206 operators, with an average of 8,568 buses and 8,752 drivers, in addition to 10,134 supervisors. It pointed out that the total number of schools covered by the system is 672 schools, including 204 government schools, 215 private schools, 213 nurseries, 38 partnership schools, and two centers for people of determination. The number of students using school transportation in the Salama system is 237,111 students.