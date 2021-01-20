The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment aims to implement six housing projects, including 856 housing units and residential buildings for citizens at the level of Dubai, during the coming period, and the projects will go through the design phase during the current period.

The Foundation is currently implementing three projects in Muhaisnah, Barsha and Hatta, at a cost of 549 million 942 thousand and 286 dirhams.

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Sami Gargash, told “Emirates Today” that the Foundation has completed a large number of typical housing units for citizens of Dubai, and designed them according to the highest standards, taking into account the wide space that suits the size of the Emirati family, in addition to ensuring the privacy of each family. .

He stressed the Foundation’s keenness to implement projects that contribute to solving citizens’ problems related to finding a decent housing, within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide citizens with a comfortable life and a decent life.

Gargash pointed to the UAE’s keenness to build smart future cities with distinct facilities, based on sustainability, green buildings, and environmental conservation solutions, which contribute to supporting the system of sustainable development and enhance the country’s position, and contribute to achieving global leadership by 2071 centenary, through qualitative initiatives.

The Foundation is implementing three projects at a cost of 549 million 942 thousand and 286 dirhams, including a complex (20 buildings) that includes 464 apartments in the Muhaisnah area, at a cost of 405 million and 300 thousand dirhams, and a commercial center in Al Barsha at a cost of 105 million and 656 thousand dirhams, and 26 houses in the Hatta region at a cost of 38 One million and 986 thousand and 286 dirhams, and the completion rates reach 90% in the complex, 89% in the center, and 72% in the residences. Last year, the Foundation completed two complexes, which are a project that includes 344 houses in the Hatta-Makan region, with a value of 565 million dirhams, completed in January 2020, and the other comprises 397 houses in Oud Al-Muteena, with a value of 564 million dirhams, which it completed last April. The number of housing units completed in 2020 is 741, with a total value of one billion and 129 million dirhams.





