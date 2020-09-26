In India, 85,362 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours and the total figure has crossed 59 lakhs with 1,089 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of total 59,03,933 cases, 9,60,969 are active, 48,49,585 are cured and 93,379 deaths are involved.

Corona virus cases are continuously increasing in India. Every day, positive cases of corona virus are making terrible records, but in the meantime there is good news. Relief among the increasing cases of corona infection is that for the last five days, the number of people recovering from the corona virus continuously has seen a big boom. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, the number of people who have recovered daily in the last five consecutive days is more than the positive cases of corona.

The Health Ministry has released data for the last five days, stating that the number of patients recovering from corona for the last five consecutive days in India is higher than the number of new cases of corona virus. From September 19 to September 23, that is, for the fifth consecutive day, there have been more number of people who have recovered from the new cases of corona.