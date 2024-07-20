The situation of the real estate market in North America is complex. According to data from the White House, 35% of the US population rents a home, around 44 million households, and tenants have had to face an unprecedented rise in prices in the last three years. According to the real estate agency Zillow, rents have risen by more than 40% since 2019. As always, the most affected are low- and middle-income individuals and families. In this sense, the report America’s Rental Housing 2024 from Harvard University revealed that the number of tenants who spend more than 30% of their income on rent has already reached 22.4 million people, that is, half of the total.

The context is complicated by the rise in evictions. The country is experiencing the highest number of homeless people in history: 653,100 people in January 2023. Last year, the number of homeless Americans staying in temporary housing reached 256,610, the highest figure ever recorded. Protections and financial aid during the pandemic temporarily reduced eviction orders, but all of these resources have expired and housing instability has worsened. Eviction Lab (Eviction Laboratory) indicate that in the first five months of 2024, 422,000 applications were made in the 33 cities and 10 states in which the organization works. Although not much, the trend has been decreasing.

On the other hand, the reality for millions of families looking to buy affordable housing is also grim. Bankrate He calculated that in the United States, applicants for a new home must have an annual income of $110,841, considering that the average cost of a home is $434,000, according to Redfin. Real estate posted a 6% year-on-year rise, with the total number of properties for sale hitting a four-year high, but that’s partly because some homes are still unsold because they were priced too high. For the sample, the cost The median price of a home in California in June of this year was $858,600.

Shortage of four million homes

Official data and data from real estate agencies such as Zillow indicate that the housing shortage in the country is around 4 million units. This growing deficit is the main cause of the high-price crisis. Simple market law: the lower the supply and the higher the demand, the higher the cost. The average age of rental homes in the country was 44 years in 2021, exceeding the average of 34 years that had been maintained for two decades.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 1.45 million homes were built last year. That’s an increase from 2022’s numbers, but still not enough. Experts recommend reforming zoning rules to allow for greater density and new housing construction in many areas of the country. Even slightly increasing density in the most populous cities could create millions of new homes, as well as eliminating or reducing parking requirements and streamlining the process for approving building permits.

Rent increases of up to 25%

In some iconic areas of the country, such as the Miami metropolitan area, and in some counties in Arizona, California, Illinois, New York and Texas, rent increases have been as high as 25% from one year to the next. According to Apartment Listthe average rent nationwide is $1,411, compared to $1,150 in 2021. In mid-2021, the Supreme Court ruled to end federal authorization of mortgage and rent payment moratoriums nationwide, and the situation began to worsen.

Tenants protest against rent increases of up to 65% in their monthly rent in Miami, Florida, in January 2022. The New Herald (Getty Images)

One of the most representative cases of rising rents is in South Florida. Rent for a studio apartment (for one person or a couple) in Miami ranges from $1,800 to $2,400 per month. Rent for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is already over $3,000, but if someone wants to rent in downtown Miami (in areas like Brickell or Midtown), they will have to pay rent of around $4,000 per month.

In New York, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $3,900 a month, according to calculations from Zumper, and $4,220 for a two-bedroom apartment.

An aerial view of apartments in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Biden proposes limiting rent increases to 5% per year

The issue of housing is already part of the debate for the presidency of the United States. Last Monday The Washington Post reported on the White House’s plans to cap annual rent increases at 5%. President Joe Biden himself announced the announcement at his press conference during the NATO summit. “If I’m re-elected, we will make sure that rents stay at 5%,” he said after blaming companies for driving up prices to maximize their profits after the pandemic.

If approved, the measure would apply only to landlords with 50 or more properties, and could not be applied to housing that has not yet been built. Experts on the issue have been reluctant to control the market because landlords have to deal with maintenance costs, insurance and state and local taxes. Many believe that the best way to stem the high cost of housing is to encourage construction and facilitate changes in land use regulations. “This is not going to create a single new home. It is a rhetorical proposal driven by the election campaign,” criticized Sharon Wilson Géno, CEO of the National Multifamily Housing Council of the United States, in a statement. NBC News.

For her part, the president and CEO of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, Diane Yentel, said in the same media that if protections such as those proposed by President Biden were in place, the number of evictions and homeless people would have been reduced. Now, with Biden’s candidacy up in the air, the outlook looks even more uncertain for millions of tenants who are waiting for protective measures against rising prices.

A homeless man protests in front of a real estate developer’s moving truck in Oakland, California. Jessica Christian (Getty Images)

Most expensive cities to rent or buy in the United States

According to him Cost of Living Indexthe district of Manhattan in New York (birthplace of 350,000 millionaires) is the most expensive city to live in the United States, double the national average. Second and third place are occupied by Honolulu, Hawaii, and San Jose, California. Still in the top three, Manhattan is 24% more expensive than Honolulu and 30% more than San Jose.

The study, which includes housing costs as one of its main categories, establishes that a score of 100 points corresponds to the national average, while any higher score is above average. In this sense, the cities that complete the list of the most expensive in the country are: San Francisco, with a score of 169.6; Brooklyn (New York) with 161.5; Orange County (California) with 154.9; Los Angeles (Long Beach) with 150.6; Queens (New York) with 146.9; Washington DC with 144.6; and Boston with 144.3.

The cheapest city in the United States is Decatur, Illinois, with a score of 78.8 and 22.2% of affordable housing. It is surprising that Miami did not appear on the list, when the price of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house already exceeds $650,000, with a mortgage rate of around 7%, or Phoenix, where you need to work an average of 68 hours a week to pay a mortgage. All indications are that the housing problem is far from being solved.