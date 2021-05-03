In less than 24 hours, more than 75 thousand residents of the City, over 60 years old, registered to receive the coronavirus vaccine. This happened on Friday. And at the end of the weekend the process continued until reaching 85,713. The first to leave their details began to be contacted on Sunday afternoon; many of them have their shifts awarded and They started getting vaccinated this Monday in La Rural and Luna Park, and in the rest of the vaccinations arranged by the City. And since Tuesday, as announced by official sources, they will extend the hours until 19 to speed up the campaign.

On Friday a shipment arrived in the country from Russia with 765,545 first doses of Sputnik vaccines. This was the 13th flight since the immunization campaign began in December. Of this amount of vaccines arrived, 43,800 were delivered to the City, as detailed by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health (slightly more than 5.7%).

Even with the complexity of the logistics of this vaccine (it needs to be stored at temperatures between -18 and -20 degrees), the arrival in jurisdictions and its subsequent distribution has accelerated in recent times. Before the City required an average of 7 days for this process; in this opportunity it was less than three days.

From the health area of ​​the City they reported that around 20 thousand vaccines of this item will be destined to complete immunization of the population of adults older than 65+. The rest will be used to advance with these new +60 registrants. According to the General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses, there are 140,000 people who are between 60 and 64 years old in the Buenos Aires area.

v1.7 0421 Evolution of vaccination »Vaccinated with 1st dose on 04/29 Fountain: Ministry of Health

Infographic: Clarion

Although it remains to be determined when this stage of vaccination will conclude among those over 60 years of age (Stage 3, according to the groups established by the Ministry of Health of the Nation), since once the current batch is exhausted it is unknown when more doses will arrive, immunization should continue with strategic personnel (Stage 4), which includes security forces and traffic agents, as well as firefighters and workers from the City’s Emergency areas. Teachers were also incorporated there. Only later would the vaccination of the people with underlying diseases who are between 18 and 59 years old.

“The City will continue the stages determined by the Nation. The only time this order was changed was when the Sinopharm vaccines entered and ANMAT had not yet approved them for those over 60 years old,” they indicate from the Buenos Aires government. This happened in the first days of March. At that time, the City administered the vaccines to the teachers and inoculated 17,859 from public and private schools (45,839 people are registered). On March 21, the National Drug, Food, and Medical Technology Administration finally approved its use in older adults.

As of this Monday, the City had received 864,700 vaccines: 631,862 first doses and 146,213 second doses have already been applied. Almost all of the latter were used among health personnel, both among professionals who work in hospitals and clinics, and among those from independent activities.

Finally, in percentages of vaccinated, the cabinet chief reported that 99% of those over 80 years of age are vaccinated; same percentage as +70; while 75% of those over 65 were also reached.

This Monday in the City they began to vaccinate those over 60 who had registered since Friday. Photo: Juano Tesone

Epidemiological situation

.At this time, the City is going through an epidemiological situation with an “incipient decline” in coronavirus infections, as assessed by the Health area. There were 1,619 positive cases. Although it is not always a reliable parameter – due to the decrease in the number of tests during the weekend – on Friday there were 2,537 positives, almost 800 cases less than in the peak of infections of this second wave; was on April 22, with 3,339 cases. “According to the moving average of the confirmed cases of the last seven days they confirm that we are down,” they explained.

Of course, this situation of decline in infections has not yet fully impacted the occupation of beds in intensive care units. Until Thursday the City had 450 ICU beds for seriously ill patients, 86.2% were occupied (in some hospitals, such as Durand or Fernández, 100%). On Friday another 50 beds were added, these two hospitals and others, such as the Rocca. As of Sunday, 415 were busy. Two weeks ago it was 294 (April 18); seven days earlier (April 11), the occupation reached 228 beds for critically ill patients.

According to specialists, it is to be expected that if the decrease in infections is confirmed, that trend will then impact on a drop in bed occupancy and mortality. On Monday, 540 deaths were reported across the country.

SC