A tower was built in Pisa 850 years ago. It declined over time. It was renovated for 11 years and the floor scraped out from under it. This made him stand up a little straighter. But actually he stays what he is: crooked and world famous.

Dhe tower is leaning. And he will continue to be wrong. Under no circumstances should one be confused by the headlines that appeared just in time for the anniversary of the start of construction in August 850 years ago. According to the reading: He straightens up. The tower actually does. But only a few millimeters every year. He made the big leap to more verticality during the eleven-year refurbishment up to 2001, when the maximum inclination of the campanile of 4.47 meters measured at the beginning of the work was reduced by 40 centimetres. A good ten centimeters have been added since then. If you want to believe the meticulous records from earlier times, the building has returned to the state it was 300 years ago.

When it was observed in 1990 that the mean annual inclination movement was increasing more than in previous decades, the decision was made to remediate. The tower threatened to collapse. But how should one proceed? Over the years, 16 commissions of experts had considered it. The first had already met in 1298. But all rescue attempts were unsuccessful. On the contrary, the inclination continued to increase, and with it the risk of the tower tipping over or bursting.