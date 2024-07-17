Abu Dhabi Police raised awareness of the dangers of the drug scourge in an awareness workshop titled “My Family is My Greatest Wealth” implemented remotely by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, with the attendance of 850 members of the “We Are All Police” campaign. The workshop aimed to introduce its efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of this scourge and protect society from its risks, in addition to explaining the advantages of the “Forsa Amal” service in encouraging addiction patients to take the initiative to seek treatment, and emphasizing the role of the family as a safe haven in protecting its members from falling victim.

The Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, Brigadier Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, stressed the importance of dialogue between parents and family members to protect children from this dangerous scourge and to treat patients who are addicted to drugs. He urged the importance of combining the efforts of all relevant institutions to educate members of society about the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking, pointing out that Abu Dhabi Police continues to implement awareness and security education programs about the harms of the drug scourge, and to educate society about its negative effects, and ways to prevent and confront it in all forms through plans, programs and educational campaigns throughout the year in various educational and social institutions.