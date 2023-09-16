The Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Vocational Training Fair, organized by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research, hosted 60 prominent companies from the private sector to attract citizens seeking work.

The exhibition aims to employ talented citizens with qualifications in the private sector and meet the needs of the labor market. The exhibition invited more than 850 Emirati job seekers to seize the opportunity to communicate with potential employers, gain insights into various industries, and explore avenues for career growth.

The exhibition implemented a series of workshops to enhance the skills of job seekers and provide them with insights on how to write a CV, job interview skills, and ways to advance careers. The workshops were moderated by a group of experts who provided valuable guidance to job seekers, centered around employment and vocational training initiatives in Ras Al Khaimah. Highlighting the role of the “NAFES” program in enabling UAE citizens to obtain jobs in the private sector.

Nationalization Officer at the National Foodstuff Company, Aisha Al-Wahabi, said that the company invites talented citizens to join its work team, as the Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Vocational Training Exhibition seeks to promote a supportive and dynamic work environment that pushes job seekers to achievement and personal development.