On the blackboard in his workroom he wrote, the night he decided to leave for good: “I don’t want to go / nothing more / than to the bottom.”

Until the moment of her suicide, Alejandra Pizarnik (1936-1972) -the great Argentine poet whose birth has just been 85 years– he had named death in a thousand ways, in his own language; She had looked at herself in that dark mirror like a girl fascinated and disturbed at the same time with her reflection. Until she was immersed in it, and she and her image were the same thing: “The night is me and we have lost / so I speak, cowards. / The night has fallen and everything has already been thought of ”.

From then on, poets and readers (including figures of the stature of Julio Cortázar, who affectionately nicknamed her “my little bug”; Olga Orozco, who compiled years after her death together with Ana Becciú Shadow texts and last poems, and Octavio Paz, who prefaced an edition of his Diana tree) were interested in exploring the keys to his poetry, of that singular and unrepeatable voice that gave him a place in literature.

He was born on April 28, 1936. He died on September 25, 1972. / Clarín Archive

“Difficult, among all, the job of evoking Alejandra Pizarnik” – thought Ivonne Bordelois, author of a book that brings together her epistolary task, Correspondence-. You never know if we border on sacrilege or ridicule, and, at the same time, the urgency to rescue his extraordinary figure, small, brave and stubborn, unique appears ”. Diana Bellesi thought that she was not split from her literature: “She was his literature“, He said.

Pizarnik could spend hours or days, weeks, looking for the living word that expressed what he felt; he wrote them down on the same blackboard from which he said goodbye. She had also found her space on that very edge that separates life and death: in the will to die, which nevertheless writes.

