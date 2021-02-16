Yuri Solomin, People’s Artist of the USSR, artistic director of the State Academic Maly Theater of Russia, was hospitalized with coronavirus. Reported by RIA News citing theater director Tamara Mikhailova on Tuesday 16 February.

Mikhailova stressed that 85-year-old Solomin suffers the disease “not in a severe form.” Details of his condition were not disclosed.

Yuri Solomin is known for such films as “Dersu Uzala”, “The Bat”, “Blockade”, “An Ordinary Miracle”, “TASS is Authorized to Declare …” and “Walking Through the Torment”. He has served as artistic director of the Maly Theater since 1988. Solomin received the title of People’s Artist of the USSR in 1988.