Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

Grandfather and granddaughter wanted to climb down the Kalkspitze in Styria together. The man lost his footing and had an accident.

Schladming – In the otherwise idyllic skiing and hiking resort of Schladming in Austria, an accident occurred on Thursday (July 11). An 85-year-old hiker from Hamburg fell into the depths accompanied by his granddaughter and died at the scene of the accident. Another German tourist recently died in a mountain accident in Sölden.

Fatal accident in the Austrian Alps: Steirische Kalkspitze is considered a relatively safe descent

Schladming is actually known for its ski slopes, but is also a popular hiking destination in summer. According to police, grandfather and granddaughter descended from the Steirische Kalkspitze, a 2471 meter high peak in the Schladminger Tauern. The mountain on the border between the Austrian states of Salzburg and Styria is a popular tourist destination in both summer and winter and is not considered an overly difficult hike. Accidents rarely occur here.

The hiker had an accident on the Kalkspitze in Schladming. (Symbolic image) © Depositphotos/Imaog

Grandfather lost his footing and fell 50 metres into the depths – he can only be recovered dead

For unknown reasons, the senior suddenly lost his footing on the high alpine path and fell almost 50 meters into a rocky gully. The granddaughter immediately made an emergency call and tried to climb down to her grandfather who had died, but to no avail. The man was eventually recovered dead with the help of a rescue helicopter. There was also a recent fall below the summit in the Lattengebirge.

The police said that investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are ongoing. Both hikers were reportedly well equipped. How the fall occurred remains unclear for the time being. (dpa/nr)