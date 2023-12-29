First modification: Last modification:
While the United Nations denounces that Israeli soldiers opened fire on a humanitarian convoy in the Gaza Strip, the displacement of Palestinians in the enclave continues. Around 85% of the population has fled their homes and the majority was pushed towards the south of the Strip since Israel's air and ground offensive expanded, which has already left more than 20,500 dead, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.
