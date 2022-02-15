Sinaloa.- Not with the total number of students, but yes in attendance, 85 percent of educational institutions work of Guasave and Sinaloa municipality, reported the head of the Regional Services of Petatlán.

The official pointed out that so far, in recent days, they have only had a report of a Covid-19 infection in a school located in Sinaloa de Leyva.

Attendance

Jaime Carlos Hernández, head of the Regional Services of Petatlán, pointed out that in these two weeks children and adolescents have expressed great enthusiasm for returning to the classrooms and that is why there is a lot of insistence so that parents have that confidence, so that attendance returns in a staggered and gradual manner and according to the conditions that each school group takes.

“It is a great challenge, it is a great decision, a great commitment and the invitation for parents is for them to understand that this situation is very important for children and adolescents, because virtual education is not going to be compared to the training that occurs in the interaction with the teachers and among the children.”

He added that they have followed up on how attendance is going and so far it is approximately 85 percent of educational institutions that have returned.

“We cannot speak of 100 percent of the schools, but we can presume that schools are added day by day; I think that at this moment we could say that we do have approximately 85 percent of schools in attendance, with certain situations in each of them according to the conditions such as enrollment to guarantee healthy distance.”

He explained that the rest of the schools that have not been able to join, is basically because they have not been rehabilitated after the vandalism they suffered, but he stressed that there are some in which a great effort has been made and they have adapted to be able to return to what face-to-face

“Within that percentage of schools that have not been integrated, it is mainly due to the fact that they have a problem because they suffered vandalism and that is why it has been more difficult to recover the optimal conditions to be able to return, even so there are schools with marked deterioration, which even so They have taken on the challenge of returning, taking care of all angles to guarantee safety at school.”

When questioned if infections have not arisen in these schools that have already returned to face-to-face attendance, the official pointed out that in recent days they have only had a report of one case in a school in Sinaloa de Leyva, which shows that the filters applied yes they are working, from the one applied at home, to those carried out within the schools.

double work

The head of the Regional Services of Petatlán indicated that given the fact that the return to classes has been staggered and gradual, there are students who continue to receive classes virtually and teachers have to serve students in both modalities, adapting schedules of up to 12 hours, without being paid any extra incentive, yes, ensuring attention for all students.

“An extra stimulus is not proposed, it is proposed that the groups agree so that they can in their legal hours what corresponds to them, to be able to work the attention, yes, that there are no children or adolescents without being attended, be it in person or in virtuality.”