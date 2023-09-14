Nearly 85% of Spanish drivers do not know what the vehicle rescue sheet is, that is, a printed document – normally in A4 format – which contains the technical characteristics and instructions for firefighters regarding safety that helps and It facilitates the exit of the car occupants in the event of a road accident.

That is the main conclusion of a study carried out by the CEA Foundation and Asitur, and presented this Wednesday at a press conference in Madrid by Octavio Ortega, expert in road safety and sustainable mobility.

The rescue sheet makes it easier for firefighters to access the damaged vehicle more diligently and quickly, since cars, even being the same model, differ in protection if the year of manufacture is different.

Therefore, it helps save lives because it includes instructions on key vehicle components, difficult areas and places where it can be easily cut to free trapped passengers. This is a document that manufacturers have been preparing for several years, without it being mandatory yet.

The study, based on a survey answered by 828 drivers residing in Spain, of legal age and with a driving license of at least class B, indicates that only 15% of the people surveyed know what the rescue sheet is, while a 77% have not and 8% have heard of it without remembering what it is about.

Among those who answered that they knew the rescue sheet, more than half did not know where to place it, since only 45% correctly indicated that it was on the sun visor located in front of the driver’s seat.

Furthermore, only 15% stated that they carried the document in their vehicle and 82% of drivers who did not have the document did not know where to request it.

On the other hand, 93% of the drivers surveyed considered it useful for assistance teams to have technical information about the characteristics of the vehicles.

61% do not know the proper way to tow their vehicle, and 13% do not know that there are different ways to do it. However, these percentages vary for those who know the rescue sheet (33% and 37%, respectively). Some vehicles can only be towed with the front or rear axle resting on the ground and others must be transported on a platform without any wheels rolling.

Manual for rescue services



CEA







95% of drivers point out that assistance services must have technical knowledge about the situation of the vehicle’s technical elements to assist injured people and correctly tow the damaged car.

Regarding whether the danger during assistance after an accident increases in hybrid or electric vehicles, 76% affirm that it does, a percentage that increases to 85% among those who know the rescue sheet.

64% consider that airbags can be dangerous after a serious accident, a figure that increases to almost 80% among drivers who know what the rescue sheet is.

And 58% believe that carrying the rescue sheet in the car can reduce the time it takes to rescue people in an accident and helps save lives, which is believed by 96% of those who carry this document in their vehicle.

In light of the results of this study, the CEA Foundation and Asitur demand that manufacturers deliver the recovery sheet along with the vehicle manual at the time of sale, to the Ministry of Industry to create a free public website where Drivers can download the document, and traffic authorities such as the DGT can spread awareness campaigns about the importance and usefulness of this document.