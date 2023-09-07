“Everyone can start drawing on Webtoon”, says GlitchMP3, the Canarian illustrator who created the webcomic animalianswhich in 2021 won an award from the webtoon challenge and, thanks to this, he was able to start developing it with the support of the company. The webtoons like Animalians they have a peculiarity: they are vertical comics. They are specially designed for screens and to be read by scrolling down and down on the mobile phone, tablet or computer screen.

The South Korean technology giant Naver launched in 2004 Webtoon (an acronym for web and cartoon, bullet point). The birth of this and other similar platforms is explained by several factors. On the one hand, the comic book industry failed to shake off the 1997 financial crisis, which mainly affected Southeast Asia. In addition to declining copy sales, many comic book lending shops closed. Around the same time, with the advent of the internet and, soon after, high-speed connection, users started uploading and sharing their favorite comics on the web. And not only them: suddenly, cartoonists could also send their creations to all corners in a much more profitable way than with paper, as indicated by researcher Jin Dal Yong in his analysis of this genre. The webtoonscomics native to the digital environment, emerged in the format of vertical strips, facilitating their reading on new technological devices, although the term was not coined until the year 2000.

He webtoons It has become one of the cornerstones of the hallyu, the Korean wave, although the Naver company already offers its service in 100 countries and in 10 languages, thanks to translations and the activity of 900,000 creators around the world. “Traditionally, we’ve seen a lot of creators from Korea, but I think now we have more globally,” said the platform’s vice president of content, David Lee, during a video call from Los Angeles. Webtoon made the leap to the United States in 2014, a decade after its birth, and today its headquarters are already in California, not in Seoul. Even so, most of the comics that become series are still stories by Korean artists.

More information

The platform has an application for Korea and another that can be configured in different languages ​​for the rest of the world; the same goes for the web. It has 85.6 million users; 75%, from generation Z and millennials. Almost one and a half million titles are available on its website and applications, and every month users visit 10,000 million pages. These are the figures that accompany Webtoon, but other websites and webcomic applications, such as kakao webtoonhave also achieved global success and continue to expand and bring their content to more languages.

Webtoon divides the production of web comics into two sections: the Originals and the Canvas. The originalslike the GlitchMP3 comic, are the creations that fall under the umbrella of the company: they are assigned an editor, an assistant or even a larger team, they receive a salary and marketing support… “The support is more direct and monetized”, sums up David Lee.

Webtoon Head of Content David Lee speaks at the Collision 2022 technology event in Toronto, Canada. Piaras Ó Mídheach (Sportsfile via Getty Images)

According to Lee, in some titles 10 or 15 people can work, but in many the artist works with only one assistant. For the Canarian illustrator, among the best that Webtoon offers is artistic freedom: “The team can propose something to you, but you are the one who decides. At least on the Spanish platform, you have the last word and do whatever you want to do with your comic.”

In the Canvas that freedom is even greater. The creations are independent and it is to them that GlitchMP3 refers to by ensuring that any user can upload their art if they wish. The content in this section does not have to be exclusive (in fact, Alice Oseman, the creator of heartstopper, published the comic on two other platforms simultaneously). “This open platform works in a very similar way to YouTube in that creators upload their content at the times they choose, they can start and end their story whenever they want…”, adds Lee. In this case, creators can make money through advertising by reaching certain numbers of subscribers and visits.

According to the vice president, for a comic to go from being a Canvas to an Original does not mean an improvement, but simply “different ways of relating to the company.” However, Webtoon promotes Original comics and tries to reach as wide an audience as possible, and the authors of such content have greater access to revenue sharing, while on Canvas, authors can only get advertising benefits if they manage to achieve some impact. In October 2022, the company discontinued rewards program for Canvas creators, which, the company explained at the time, was intended to be a temporary support for advertising revenue.

GlitchMP3 managed to make its comic an Original thanks to the award it won, but in other cases the company contacts the artists of the webtoons that catch your attention. Lee explains that there are no fixed criteria for turning a Canvas into an Original: “Our focus is on getting the most interesting stories to the audience. It really depends on each case, sometimes with a few episodes we are already excited about a project.

It also seems to depend on each specific case the translation of the webtoons to other languages. The one by the Canarian illustrator, Animalians, is only available in Spanish, but others, such as true beauty either lore olympus, can be read in the 10 available languages. “Our ecosystem and the way Webtoon is built is to reach a global audience. When we translate something it’s usually because we want to get the most interesting stories across, so we look for content from other regions and make sure that content crosses borders,” says Lee.

Maribel Molina Caballero is a translator of webtoons from Korean to Spanish on different platforms. He says that this work has helped him expand his Korean vocabulary glossary and “learn much more than in other contexts.” “Something very good compared to translating video games or movies is that we have the complete material. We can visualize the bullets, not just the text. In other cases, you don’t have context and many times there are translation errors that later have to be corrected”, he explains.

Molina ensures that the quality of the translation and of the project improves when proofreaders, editors, layout people work as a team… “When drawing a title, in Korean they sometimes put a drawing of a bear in the O. If you work in team, the layout artist can ask you what word it is in or what exact letter it is in to be able to draw it in Spanish as well”, he adds.

In addition to professional translation, there is the possibility for fans to translate their webtoons bookmarks on their own, so that other users can read both the Originals and the Canvas in the languages ​​that become available. Thanks to this, you can find translations in languages ​​that the company does not yet offer.

If you access it from the application, there are titles with the first free chapters, but once they run out, you have to wait a day to be able to read the next one without paying. If you want to unlock more episodes before the next day, you can see some ads, but the option to buy coins to use them on the platform is also available. Still, there are some webtoons they are completely open.

Webtoon champions the name of the genre; however, it was not the first such platform to appear. Daum, now known as Kakao Webtoon, arrived in 2003 and brought love story, of Kang Full, the first major success of this format and the first example of contemporary manhwa (as comics are called in Korea). It came to attract some two million readers a day and the film emerged from its story. hello school girl.

Two decades later, the adaptation of the webtoons to the small screen is commonplace in the entertainment industry in South Korea. The series produced there reap worldwide successes, in the same way as music and cinema. Among the most successful adaptations is true beauty. The version of the webcomic in English has reached 1,000 million views and has more than seven million followers. The first episode appeared in 2018 and, although the last one arrived in May of this year, the success achieved at the beginning was such that in 2020 the South Korean channel tvN produced the series based on it. On the streaming platform Rakuten Viki it is the second highest rated drama by users.

Cartoon from the Netflix series ‘See you in my 19th life’.

We are deada zombie series also distributed by Netflix, reached the top 10 for 11 weeks and was top-rated in 94 countries in 2022. webtoons It almost reaches 19 million views and exceeds half a million subscribers. Like these titles, See you in my 19th life, released last June, reached the most viewed content for four weeks; heading to hell it also did so in 93 countries, Even so, in 33… And other platforms are joining the adaptations, such as Disney Plus with Connect.

To produce all these series, which appear more and more frequently, Webtoon has two divisions: Studio N and Wattpad Webtoon Studios (Naver acquired Wattpad in 2021), which allow it to produce entertainment content from the stories published in both comic and novel form, such as the Spanish film through my window.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.