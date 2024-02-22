The Ajman Government Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Majid Al Futtaim Group, organized an open day event for job interviews with the aim of attracting national cadres in the private sector within the “Nafis” program, which aims to raise the competitive efficiency of national cadres and enable them to fill jobs in private sector institutions in the country within five years. Coming.

Majid Al Futtaim Group offered 85 job vacancies for graduating citizens, and the open day, which was held at the Ajman Saray Hotel, witnessed a large presence of male and female citizens holding high school diplomas and university degrees. They were introduced to the available job opportunities, conducted immediate interviews for the vacant positions, and were given the opportunity to communicate directly with recruitment officials. Providing guidance and advice to job seekers about working in the private sector.

The Ajman Government Human Resources Department stressed the importance of the “Nafis” program in attracting national cadres in the private sector, raising the competitive efficiency of national cadres and enabling them to occupy jobs in private sector institutions in the country during the next five years..

She also indicated that the aim of organizing the open day comes within the framework of the department’s keenness to coordinate efforts with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and to cooperate with the private sector to achieve the government’s goals in supporting the Emiratisation file in the country, by providing appropriate job opportunities for citizens seeking work, and attracting National competencies and cadres from various specializations and academic qualifications, and facilitating their employment through immediate employment interviews for them based on the vacancies offered by private sector companies..